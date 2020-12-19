Elumelu family shocks Onicha-Uku

Kindly Share This Story:

…Builds ultra-modern palace for Monarch

By Festus Ahon

THE Elumelu family has built a permanent ultra-modern Palace for the Obi of Onicha-Uku, HRM Raphael Agbamuche in Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The edifice which is situated at the centre of the community was commissioned by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the Elumelu family at the handover ceremony, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, recounted the challenges of the community in having a centralized Palace for its traditional rulers over the past years due to the rotational system of its Kingship.

Saying the Elumelu family was passionate in providing a lasting solution to the challenge and leaving legacies for their people, he said the ultra-modern palace was now being counted among other projects built in the community by his family.

Elumelu said: “What informed this edifice is as a result of the recurring of the traditional institution in Onicha-Uku. The traditional institution is structured in such a way that, the Obiship is rotational and what happened was that, in every quarter, you see Palaces and it became worrisome.

“The Elumelu family sat down and agreed to erect a permanent palace where whoever that the mantle of Obi gets to, will move into and when the person finished serving (when he joins his ancestors), the Palace will be cleaned up for the next person. By so doing, everybody will now know that there is a centralized place where you call the Obi’s Palace. So, on behalf of the Elumelu family, we present this gift to the community”.

The Lawmaker who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said “the wisdom behind the project is to give back to our immediate society.

“We come from a humble background where God has done a lot for my family and it is on record that in Africa, we have my brother through his Tony Elumelu Foundation, gives young African entrepreneurs, 100 Million US Dollars annually to augment their businesses. Charity they say begins at home, so this is our own way of supporting our local traditional institution”.

Represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Kelly Penawou, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa commended the Elumelus for the gesture to the community and the traditional institution in the state, saying, “Elumelu family has done well. This is not the first project, they have built a church, town hall, 6.5mva substation, acquisition centre, 250-bed hospital which is currently an annexe of FMC Asaba in the community.”

In his remarks, HRM Raphael Agbamuche prayed for the Elumelu Family, asking God to bless and protect them always.

