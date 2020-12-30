Ekiti judIcial panel recommends N1.5M compensation to four policemen, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Human Rights Violations has recommended over N1.5 million Naira as compensation to six complainants, who brought their petitions before the panel.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Cornileus Akintayo recommended the payment of the total sum of N1,535,350 to six petitioners that complained about different forms of injustices and destruction to their properties during the last October EndSARS protests.

A statement by the panel’s media adviser, Femi Bamisaye and made available to newsmen on Wednesday said, Justice Akintayo (rtd), who read out the recommendations stated that from the oral and documentary evidence of the complainants produced through exhibits tendered as well as visits to the scene of the incident and assessment of the damaged properties the panel was able to establish the facts on each case and thus made appropriate recommendations

one of the petitioners, Inspector Omokhua Benjamin told the panel that on 20th Oct 2020, he was on duty during the ENDSARS protest at the police station at Afao, Ikere-Ekiti when some youths numbering about 200 shouting ENDSARS slogans attacked the Police Station, burnt down the police station alongside his Golf 3 car valued at about N1.4 million.

He explained further that the hoodlums also stormed the police official quarters where he also lost his personal belongings in the mayhem

In its ruling on the matter, the panel recommended N400,000.00 as compensation for Omokhua’s Golf 3 car and N50,000.00 for the personal properties destroyed at the Afao police station official quarters, Ikere Ekiti.

However, the panel recommended that Omokhua should obtain a valid vehicle, particularly as the condition precedent to his collecting the money, and was berated for using the vehicle for seven years without valid vehicle particulars.

The panel also recommended compensation of N400,000 for Inspector Yakubu Aminu, whose Golf3 car with registration Number AG828KER was burnt by the EndSARS protesters within the premises of Afao Police Station, Ikere Ekiti, on 20th, October 2020.

In his evidence before the panel, Inspector Yakubu stated that he bought the vehicle for the sum of N550,000 and wanted the Government to pay a 1.3million to replace the car.

After accessing the cost of the vehicle, the panel recommended a sum of N400,000 as compensation for the Police Inspector

However, the panel recommended that Inspector Yakubu shall obtain valid particulars of the vehicle as a condition precedence to collecting the recommended amount.

In the case of Olawale Adekola who said he is a Press Officer attached to the Ministry of Justice, the panel recommended compensation of N142,850 for the cost of speed light N75,000, repair of his camera N30,000, and cost if his medical treatment at N37,850.

Olawale had alleged in his evidence before the panel that he was stoned, robbed, and humiliated at the House of Assembly Complex on the 16th Oct 2020 by a group of the angry mob during the ENDSARS protests.

Adekola during the presentation of his evidence started that two camera lenses valued at N690,000 and a photographic light costing N75,000 were stolen by the mob while he spent a sum of N57,850 on his medical treatment and a sum of N30,000 on the repair of the camera.

Olawale requested N833,350, as compensation, appealing that Government should assist him to get the items back.

However the panel ruled that the complainant is not entitled to the cost of the 85mm Canon Camera put at N200, 000, and the cost of 70-30mm Canon camera put at N490,000 because both items were properties of Ekiti State, even though the complainant got the purchased receipt in his own name from his own admission.

In the case of Inspector Alabi Samuel and unknown persons, the panel recommended that the complainant be compensated with a sum of N170,000, for his stolen motorcycle put at N100,000 and other properties put at N70,000.

In his evidence before the panel, Inspector Alabi complained that youths numbering about a thousand attacked the Afao Police Station Ikere Ekiti where he was living at the staff quarters, during which his properties were burnt while some were carted away.

He testified that his motorcycle Number AKD645QB Lagos valued at N360,000 which was parked at the premises was stolen, with mattresses, standing fan, pressing iron, personal clothes, shoes, and three police uniforms.

He also alleged that some documents including Police signals and receipts were also burnt.

The panel has considered the fact before it recommended the payment of a sum of N170,000 as compensation to the complainant, Inspector Alabi.

However, the Panel recommended that Inspector Alabi Samuel should be made to obtain current and valid particulars of the motorcycle as condition precedence to collecting the recommended compensation.

The panel frowned at the police officer for riding his motorcycle for Seven (7) years without valid current particulars.

Also, Sergeant Adesina Kolawole’s claims against unknown persons that on 20th, October 2020, he was on duty at the Nigeria Police station, Afao, Ikere Ekiti, parked his Golf 3 car with Registration No: AG40MUE under a tree at the station and ENDSARS protesters destroyed the car valued at N400,000.

He said that they broke all the glasses valued at N70,000 and carted away the Car Tape with N15,000and the battery N20,000 and broke the steering wheel valued at N20,000.

Kolawole claimed he spent N40,000 on Panel Beating and bodywork in order to put the car back on the road.

Kolawole requested a sum of N400,000 to repair the car.

The panel recommended that a sum of N130,000 be paid as compensation to the complainant but ruled that he should obtain current vehicle particulars on condition precedence to collecting the recommended compensation.

The panel however frowned at the attitude of using his official position to ride his car for seven years without valid current vehicle particulars.

Ayeni Micheal Ojo Vs unknown persons were recommended to be paid N242,500 as compensation, to carry out repairs on his vandalized car Nissan Primera with Registration Number LAW154AE.

Michael Ojo during oral evidence requested for N5million Naira to be able to repair his vehicle vandalized on 20-10-2020 on his way to his house at Afao, Kajola, Ikere Ekiti by the hoodlum during the ENDSARS protest.

Michael, a commercial driver in his evidence, explained that after dropping his passengers at Ise Junction, parked beside St. John Primary School and then ran out of the vehicle when he met the ENDSARS protesters where the hoodlums blocked his way.

He said that by the time he came back to the scene, the front and back wheel screens of the vehicle, the boot, as well as all the trafficator lights, were all damaged.

He prayed the panel to help put back the car on the road after tendering the pictures of the damaged car which was admitted as exhibit A, and the vehicle particulars were admitted as exhibit B to B7, saying he has lost a paid job since April 2020.

The panel after considering the content of the complaint, the oral and documentary evidence concluded that hoodlums vandalized the vehicle and thereby assessed the cost of repairing and recommended N242,500. as compensation to repair the vehicle and loss of earnings,

The panel however recommended that current particulars of the vehicle should be made condition precedence for the payment of the recommended amount, noting that the complainant was driving the vehicle for four years without valid and current vehicle particulars.

