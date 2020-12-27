Ekiti 2022: We want to produce next governor, EKSU Alumni tells political parties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Alumni association of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti has said they would ensure the graduate of the 38-year-old university became the next governor of the state in 2022.

The president of the association, Mr Dotun Adetuberu who revealed this said they had commenced mobilisation of all members towards achieving the feat in 2022 governorship election, calling on the leading political parties to agree to their demands.

He spoke at the maiden lecture and award of the Ekiti state chapter of the university’s alumni association in Ado-Ekit, the state capital saying the alumni was determined to change the identity and narratives about the school.

According to him, ” We have decided at our level to mobilize our members across the world in achieving the desire for the school to produce the next governor of the state, we have not been fortunate in recent years.

“We will do everything possible to achieve this and we are calling on the popular political parties to give us graduates from EKSU as their candidates if they want to have our support.

” The truth is the university needs a facelift in all areas and it is our resolution that a graduate of that school will know the challenges and proffer solutions. We can do it and we will do that come 2022. The mobilization has started and I want our member to prepare for it by getting their permanent voters card (PVCs).”

A professor of political science from the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) Azeez Olaniyan who is the guest lecturer said there was need for the alumni to protect the identity and prevent further name change of the university.

Speaking on the topic, ‘ EKSU and the Quest for True Identify: Issues and Challenges’ Professor Olaniyan lamented that the institution has witnessed name change four times in the last 38 years which he said had negative effect on the university’s development.

According to him, most famous universities across the globe don’t change their names, ” because they know the importance of identity” calling on the alumni to prevail on successive governments in the state on the need to maintain the identity of the university.

He said, ” The name of the institutions has changed four times and that has huge implications on the identity of the university. To change institution’s name is to lose identity and esteem. Alumni must ensure that no government should come again and change the name of the university, they should learn from the University of Lagos(UNILAG) recently and the role played by the alumni in resisting the federal government.”

The host president of the alumni, Deji Oso advised members to be ready to contribute their quota to the development of the university, saying all hands must be on deck to place the institution in the world map.

Vanguard News Nigeria

