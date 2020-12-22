Efficacy Construction promotes affordable housing with Peak Bungalows Project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Affordable housing is a considerable challenge for residents of urban areas with large populations, and this is particularly prevalent in Nigeria’s mega-city, Lagos. These vast housing shortages are compounded with the huge number of people moving to Lagos daily in search of greener pastures.

In an effort to proffer a solution to this challenge, Efficacy Construction Company Limited, a leading building construction company headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria has launched ‘Peak Bungalows’, an initiative aimed at providing low income and affordable housing to the public thereby making home ownership an easy and financially stress-free process.

Describing the new initiative, Efficacy Construction Company’s MD, Dr Oyeleke Ajiboye said ‘Over the years, we have built a reputation of trust and innovation with our projects and offered thousands of Nigerians golden opportunities to own decent homes at an affordable rate. In 2020, we launched 248 housing units of 3 bedroom semidetached bungalows in three of our estates in Lagos, deliveries are in different stages and some are already in occupation. The average launch price for the fully completed housing units were under #15Million both in Sangotedo, Eti-Osa LGA and Awoyaya, Ibeju lekki LGA of Lagos state .

In the coming year, we are hoping to develop more affordable housing units starting from #10Million for semi-detached 2 and 3 bedroom bungalows Makun-Mowe Ogun state, Ibeju lekki and in Eti Osa Local Government.

‘At Efficacy, we do not just build houses, rather we design and implement customized housing solutions that solve real-time needs in compliance with applicable building codes and laws. Ours is a holistic management approach to project delivery starting from initiation, through planning to implementation, to support and maintenance. Individuals and investors who subscribe to this new initiative are given the opportunity to select a payment plan of 6 months or 12 months.

Efficacy Construction Company Limited is a leading building construction company recognised as a formidable and enviable construction firm in the real estate development sphere. Through its productive journey of over twelve years, Efficacy has relentlessly grown to be committed to meeting and satisfying one of the most fundamental desires on the hierarchy of human needs, shelter.

