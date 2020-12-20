Edo born Nigerian musician hits big in Australia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

AN Edo state born Nigerian rap artiste, McDonald Emiantor has hit the airwaves with a 24 track album which he said has been released in 94 countries across the world.

In a chat with newsmen recently, the multi-talented artiste who is also a producer bared his minds on the music industry.

He said the album “Is a diary of all my experiences for over 20 years and most of the experiences have come from living abroad and all the things that I have been through.

READ ALSO COVID-19: Lagos govt dismisses purported plan to lockdown economy

I grew up overseas, I came to Australia and I have been here for some time but my family lives in the UK.

“I have been doing music right from my mother’s womb, I grew up to realize that I was born to do music and I have been asked why I chose rap and I say to people, I didn’t choose rap, rap chose me so I have been doing this for as long as I can remember.

“The next step for me is to continue doing great music especially for my fans and where I am from because I can never forget my root, my root is in Benin City, I have so much emotional attachment to the place so I hope that one day I will be able to come to Benin and perform for my fans there as well as to my brothers and sisters, I will continue to make music which I am very passionate about because it has been my calling, it has been my life. My music is my audio diary.”

On influences on his music, Emiantor said “I was mostly influenced by Tupac Amaru Shakur when I was growing up and I feel committed to push rap higher and I get influenced by people of great minds, I listen to music from the past and personally I appreciate the Nigerian music and culture and people like Whizkid, Tuface, Tecno, Tiwa Savage and all of them doing great in Nigeria they are flying the flag and they are doing incredible job putting Nigerian music on the world map. I move around the world and I hear Nigerian music. They make me proud”

He said his music will continue to be that message of hope.

Sent from my iPhone

Kindly Share This Story: