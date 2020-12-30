Breaking News
DSS operative kills would-be kidnapper by crashing his car in Abuja

On 10:31 pmIn Metroby
By Sony Daniel— ABUJA

An operative of the Department of State Services, DSS, identified as Tosin, escaped abduction by intentionally ramming his car into a culvert, leading to the death of a kidnapper and arrest of the other.

It was gathered that the DSS operative was taken hostage by two kidnappers, who forced their way into his vehicle and forcefully rerouted him from Dutse Alhaji Junction to Zuba in the FCT capital.

One of the two abductors held a knife to the officer’s neck, while the other was armed with a gun.

While in motion, Tosin, who had his seatbelt on, rammed his car into a culvert, leading to the death of the knife-welding criminal, while the other with a gun momentarily lost consciousness and was apprehended by the police.

The impact of the crash made the vehicle to roll over several times, finally coming to a halt with its tires facing skywards, and the officer surviving with minor injuries.

This incident underscores the growing insecurity in the area, especially at this period when criminals are getting bolder, targeting victims to be abducted for ransom, irrespective of social status.

Vanguard News Nigeria

