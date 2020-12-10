DSS detains Osun #EndSARS movement member over alleged impersonation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

A member of the Osun State #EndSARS movement, Emmanuel Adebisi, popularly referred to as captain has been detained by the operatives of Department of State Security at the command office in Osogbo.

This is as a source confided in the medium that he was detained for allegedly claiming to be a Captain of Nigeria Navy during the protest.

It was gathered that after Adebisi had led a protest on Monday calling for the dissolution of the State Panel of Inquiry, for lacking the will to do justice and non-inclusion of EndSARS protester in the panel, as well as demanding for the release of a member that was reminded in prison and unfreezing the account of protesters nationwide.

He was thereafter said to be invited on Tuesday by the DSS to come and give some details about their demand during the protest, but he was detained in their custody and has not been released till the time of filing this report.

One of Adebisi associates, Femi told newsmen in Osogbo that nobody was allowed to have access to Adebisi since he was detained on Tuesday.

He said initially, some DSS operatives were picking calls to assure his associates that it was just an official invite and would be released as soon as he is done answering their questions, adding no one is picking their calls any longer.

“We have contacted a lawyer to lead us to the DSS command. The last set of people that went to the command, were not allowed to enter.

“He was invited on Tuesday. Before he left he told us that one Mr Kolawole Amoo called him to come to DSS command to answer some questions concerning EndSARS protest. He went to the Command and that was the last thing we heard about him. He left his phone with someone before he went there, the person has not seen him since that time.

“We were in touch with some person inside DSS before and they told us that there was no cause for alarm that they just want to ask him some questions and let him go.

“However, today (Thursday) when a lawyer visited the command, he was told Adebisi was being kept in their custody for his own safety. Once the situation is safe for him, he will be released but for now, they are still watching the situation closely,” he said.

However, a security source confided in our correspondent that Adebisi was being detained in connection with impersonation, saying he was claiming to be a captain of Nigeria Navy.

