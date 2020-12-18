Don’t be distracted, Buhari tells Kankara schoolboys

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the rescued students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, not to be distracted from their studies following their experiences with bandits.

The president made the call when he addressed the affected students at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Katsina, on Friday.

The president, who narrated how he went through some difficulties early in life, said the situation did stop him from accomplishing his missions.

He said: ”You students are very lucky, concentrate on your studies, don’t allow your terrible experiences in the hands of those heartless bandits distract you from your studies.

”Put behind all the sufferings and concentrate on your studies.

”The Federal Government will continue to strengthen security around all schools across the country.”

The president said the abduction of the students was a deliberate attempt to test the will of his administration, adding that government would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property of all citizens.

He also challenged security officials to always put in the the fear God while carrying out their responsibilities of protecting citizens.

Buhari thanked Gov. Aminu Masari for his efforts in ensuring the successful release of the abducted students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Masari had earlier presented the rescued students to the president.

He also thanked the president for the roles he played in the rescue of the students.

According to him, there are a lot of lessons to be learnt from the incident.(NAN)

