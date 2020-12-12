Despite Covid, we planted 10,000 Churches without raising an offering ― Bishop Oyedepo

Kindly Share This Story:

Bishop of the Living Faith Church, LFC, worldwide David Oyedepo, on Saturday, disclosed at the Shiloh 2020 that in spite of COVID-19, the Church was able to plant 10,000 churches without raising an offering.

“In spite of Covid-19 noisesome pestilence, we planted 10,000 Churches without raising an offering. We will show the devil and his agents pepper.”

Speaking at the Shiloh 2020 concluded impartation service, he also said: “I wasn’t called to ministry. I just love serving the Lord.”

“I went on a mountain for three days fasting, praying and searching the scriptures, the first day, a snake fell in front of me, by the 3rd day, behold I heard God say to me ‘Behold, I have touched your tongue with a coal of fire, as you say it, you see it.

“There is nothing magical in the kingdom. Everything follows God laid down procedures. … I am not called a leader, God only pays labourers. Only labouring leaders live a profitable life, setting exemplary life for others to follow.”

