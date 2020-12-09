Despite all, 2020 has been a great year for me — Kolade Dominate

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular on-air personality, Victor Akolade Olowu a.k.a Kolade Dominate has revealed that 2020 has been a redefining year for him professionally.

Reviewing his year while speaking to pressmen recently, he recounted:

“I am thankful for what we have been able to achieve this year, from radio to the other things I do, including talent management and public relations. This year saw big hits from our stables making waves in Nigeria.

“An initiative of mine called 10o8 World is growing and doing amazing things, plus my career as a broadcaster is also thriving so I believe there is more success lined up for the coming year.

“Some of the artistes I manage, most importantly, Dotman, has achieved amazing feats this year with so many hit songs to his credit. I am very grateful to God for all that we have achieved this year”.

Kolade, who anchors programmes such as ‘The Spotlight’ and ‘The Smooth Home Drive’ on one of Oyo State’s biggest FM stations, Splash FM, has hosted heavyweights in the industry such as 2face, Dbanj, Fireboy, Joeboy, DJ Neptune, DJ Jimmy Jatt, DJ Kaywise, Teni, 9ice, ID Cabasa, Mayorkun, Oxlade, Tems, Chike, CDQ and Crayon to name a few.

His booming career has also earned him multiple nominations and awards. He has won the On-Air Personality of the Year at the 2017 Maya Awards, the 2018 Eminence Awards, and the 2018 and 2020 editions of Cool Wealth Awards.



