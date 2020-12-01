DESIEC creates 34 new wards, fixes Delta local govt election for March 6

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon— ASABA

DELTA Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, has created 34 new electoral wards, bringing the number of wards in the state to 500 and also fixed a date for Delta local government election.

Chairman of the Commission, Chief Mike Ogbodu, who announced the creation of the new wards at a meeting with political parties and stakeholders in Asaba, said the state local government election would hold March 6, 2021.

Ogbodu said pre-election activities would commence immediately with party primaries to hold from December 7 to 31.

READ ALSO:

He added: “The purpose of this meeting is to publicly make known, the date fixed by the Commission for the conduct of the 2021 Local Government general election, issue election guidelines and timetable, as well as the schedule of activities for the conduct of the election.

“Going by this public notice, therefore, pre-election activities will commence immediately as we are poised to beef up our preparedness capabilities by the day.

“We will further use this platform to urge our esteemed stakeholders, including the various registered political parties in the state, their leaders and teeming supporters, the media, market women, NGOs and CSOs, security agencies and the electorate to give us the much-needed support as we embark on the journey of delivering a free, fair, credible and generally-accepted election come March 6, 2021.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: