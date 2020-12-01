Delta State College of Education Mosogar/DELSU affiliate degree programme matriculates 634 Students

Kindly Share This Story:

A total of 634 fresh students has matriculated in the 4th matriculation ceremony of the Delta State College of Education, Mosogar, in affiliation with the Delta State University, Abraka, degree programme held at the indoor sports hall of the college at the weekend.

The distributions of the matriculating students in each department are : Physical and Health Education – 180 ; Political Science Education – 210 ; Business Education – 146 ; Computer Science Education – 88 and Social Studies Education – 10 students.

Addressing the newly matriculated students, the Vice Chancellor of the Delta State University, Abraka, Professor Andy O. Egwunyenga, who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Professor (Mrs.) Grace Ogwu, urged the students to live up to the ideals of the Delta State University as enshrined in her logo: Knowledge, Character and Service; remarking that the university does not compromise on excellence and educational standard.

The Vice Chancellor, while congratulating the students for scaling the hurdle of the screening exercise and got admitted into the Full – Time Degree Programme, advised the students to be of good behavior, insisting that their success in the school depends exclusively on their conduct and diligence.

He warned, that, the school takes particular exception to any act of lawlessness and anti – social vices such as cultism, prostitution, drug abuse, examination malpractice, impersonation – particularly during examinations, religious extremism etc, asserting that any student who is found culpable of involvement in any of these vices will be expelled from the institution.

In his address, the Provost of the Delta State College of Education, Mosogar, Dr. Israel Onokero Imide, told the students that while basking in the euphoria of their admission should be conscious of the reasons for admission that is to acquire the necessary values, knowledge and virtues to enable them develop themselves as individuals and also make meaningful contribution to the development of the Nigerian society in particular and the world at large.

” It is pertinent to remind the matriculants that the Delta State University, Abraka, delegation is here to carry out their official function of formally admitting you as bonafide students of Delta State University, Abraka. I urge you to be conscious of the reason you are here; to acquire the necessary values, knowledge and virtues to enable you develop yourselves as individuals and also make meaningful contributions to the development of the Nigerian Society in particular and the world at large. There are many attractions and distractions here which may divert you from your studies, but I encourage you to focus and spend your time responsively”, the provost said, while warning that if found wanting any such student would face the appropriate sanction.

While congratulating the students for their successful matriculation, the Provost of the College, Dr. Imide, reminded the students that thousands of students applied for the admission, but only few were admitted and urge them to count themselves lucky and make good use of the opportunity of building their future.

