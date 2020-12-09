Delta LG Election: Brown declares for second term, promises better representation

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the forthcoming Local Government councils elections in Delta State slated for 6th March 2021, Hon. Jite Brown, Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, has declared his intention to contest for the second term just as he promises to improve on his developmental strides.

In his declaration speech, Brown said, have done his best in the overall development of the Udu Local Government Area, he decided to consolidate on the strides for another term of three years.

He appealed to the people of Udu, PDP Ward 10 Aladja to support him in his second term bid to attract more development to the ward and Udu Kingdom at large.

In their related responses Mr. Anthony Owhe, Aladja PDP Ward 10 chairman, Coordinator of Delta Political Vanguard Udu Local Government Chapter Hon. Dennis Kabedje Tabuko respectively said the achievements of Hon. Jite Brown speaks volumes and will positively help him in achieving his second-term dream.

Oghwuvwie General of Aladja Community, Chief Photo Ogbe, President of Udu Youths, Comrade Emmanuel Esiefa and President of Aladja Community, Elder Otto Ogbiruveta and all other groups in their speeches endorsed Chief Jite Brown for the second term.

They further commended Chief Jite Brown for attracting massive development strides which include roads, classroom blocks, appointments for the Aladja community, and Udu Community in general.

The ceremony also witnessed the defection of hundreds of persons led by Hon. Godfrey Dolor, a former councilor from the APC to PDP and they were received by the PDP LGA party chairman, Hon. David Siloko.

Present at the declaration ceremony was Udu PDP Chairman Hon. David Siloko, Hon. Saturday Mofoye Vice-Chairman PDP Udu, Mr. Harrison Ogbiruveta Secretary Udu PDP, Hon Elvis Kporoh SSA to Okowa, Hon Emmanuel Eyakagba Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor, Elder Otto Ogbiruveta President, and SA to Governor Okowa, Hon Kelly Erhijakpor SSA to Governor Okowa, Comr Elvis Akpobi SA to Governor Okowa, Hon Eki Afuevure, Comr Friday Fregene member Delta State Waterways and Inland security, Hon. Ernest Mereh, Hon. Lucky Jitokun, Hon Henry Nuwe member Delta State Waterways, and Inland security, Chief Bobby Okubio, Hon Akpojotor Ayoro, Hon. Charity Egbo Emonefe, Udu PDP Ward Chairmen, Evangelist Emmanuel Ogolo a Councillorship Aspirant to represent Ward 1, among others.

