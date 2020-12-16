Delta Bursary: We will commence payment on or before Friday – Orishedere

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Secretary of the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Hon. Sunny Orishedere, yesterday, said that the board will commence payment of the 2019/2020 bursary on or before Friday.

Orishedere stated this in Asaba, the Delta State capital while fielding questions from journalists.

The state government approved the release of funds for the payment of the 2019/2020 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary, for students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

He said all hands were on deck to commence payment, assuring that it will commence payment on or before Friday.

Orishedere thanked the students for keeping faith with the state government, pointing that students welfare remained a top priority for the Okowa led-administration.

The scholarship boss said: “We want to commend Delta State students for keeping faith with the state government. Since Governor Okowa came on board, he has been consistent and prompt with payment of students bursary. We only experienced a delay for 2019/2020 due to COVID-19 setback.

“As you know, these are unprecedented times in our nation’s history. Despite these economic realities, the governor is working round the clock to meet the needs and yearning of Delta students.

“ We urge you to continue to support the Okowa led-administration in its quest to build a Stronger Delta.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: