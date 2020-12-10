Kindly Share This Story:

…I’ve no powers to shut schools — Ezza LG boss

By Peter Okutu

THE private school belonging to one Barr. Agbom Friday in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has been reportedly shutdown, following his refusal to join the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

The development which was said to have been allegedly instigated by the chairman of Ezza South LGA, Engr. Ken. Eze, has provoked lots of condemnations in various quarters.

However, reacting to the allegation on phone, the council boss who stated that the information released to the press was false noted that he (chairman) does not have the powers to shut down the operation of schools in the area.

“The information released to you is not correct. I don’t have the powers to shutdown schools. I’m not the state government.”

In a statement issued by Barr. Silas Joseph Onu, Publicity Secretary, PDP, Ebonyi State, the party alleged that the council boss of Ezza South was the mastermind behind the closure of the affected school.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the sudden unwarranted illegal closure of a private school belonging to Barr. Agbom Friday, duly licensed to operate as such by the Ezza South Local Government chairman.

“Barr. Agbom Friday is the PDP chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area and has remained resolute on his decision to continue as a loyal member of the People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State. His only sin is refusal to decamp to the APC.

“Suddenly, his business endeavour has become the target of the state as it was alleged the school is a harbour for cultists in the local government area. When did they know of this fact? Was it when he refused to decamp with them?

“Just two days ago, His Excellency, Governor David Umahi made an open declaration for peace in Ebonyi State and also directed his subordinates to desist from acts that will advance bitterness in the state. With this brazen act of intolerance coming from the local government chairman of Ezza South and other political office holders therefrom, could the directive of the governor be a mere window-dressing, designed to deceive while politically motivated attacks are sustained by his appointees and boys?

“If the governor truly meant this directive, then we should see a serious resentment from him regarding this open act of intolerance and psychological violence meted upon Barr. Agbom.

“As we have stated repeatedly, it is not a crime to refuse the lure of decamping along with the governor. Politics is the epitome of freedom of association as encapsulated in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and no one can be forced to belong in a political party that he or she is not interested in.

“The action of the chairman of Ezza South local government area is condemned in totality and he is called upon to immediately re-open that school. It is still the duty of the Nigerian Police to fish out criminals, arrest and prosecute them.

“The governor is called upon also, to once again admonish his appointees and followers to desist from further harassing or using their office to intimidate citizens simply because they have refused to decamp to APC.

“The PDP is compiling records of these abuses and will soon begin publishing same on national dailies and televisions for the whole nation and international communities to see what is happening in Ebonyi State. We will not be deterred by needless intimidation and attack.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

