Dapo Ojora’s death: Relatives, associates jittery as Police intensifies investigation

By Bose Adelaja

The most recently circulated news about the death of a business mogul, Polo player and son of a popular chieftain in Lagos State known as Otunba Adekunle Ojora has been sending jitters into the spines of many especially people who may have been closer to him as relatives, friends, business associates and neighbours as the Police in Lagos have intensified investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.

As at Sunday afternoon, information at Vanguard disposal revealed that some people very close to the late business mogul were running helter-skelter to avoid being arrested in connection with his death.

Dapo, the owner of a private company Discovery Resources Limited, was found in the pool of his blood in his Ikoyi residence in Lagos on Friday night just as some bullets were said to be found within the scene of the incident.

His tragic death has been controversial as it was rumoured that he committed suicide while some people also said he died as a result of accidental discharge.

The circumstances surrounding his death have attracted the Police into investigations as some arrests have been made including the deceased house help who has served him for 16 years.

An insideer told Vanguard that apart from the house self, some acquaintances of Dapo were said to have been under interrogations in connection with the matter a situation which has sent jitters into many who have been doing their best possible to escape being arrested.

Some sources suspected that Dapo may have been murdered due to the circumstances which his body was found as nobody could specifically account for the cause of his death.

Sources said the deceased may have been suffering from depression and loneliness over separation from his wife and his non flourishing business.

As at the time of this report, the circumstance leading to his death was suspicious.

It was gathered that the information of his death came through one of his domestic staff of 16 years experience. The 58-year-old was said to have died on Friday evening after sustaining injuries from gunshot.

There are conflicting accounts as to whether his death was a case of accidental discharge or suicide. Findings revealed that evidences from the scene of the incident suggested that of a foul play.

Dapo was one of the sons of Otunba Ojora, a business mogul, and the elder brother to Toyin Saraki, wife of the ex-Senate President.

His death was broken few years after he was reported to have escaped a ghastly power bike accident.

Family members have since said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Also, Spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command SP Muyiwa Adejobi said investigations into the death of the socialite has begun.

The Command also said the Police experts in the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, will do the needful on the investigation.

