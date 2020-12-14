D1Nature drops new single ‘My Bebe’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Fast rising Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, D1Nature, has announced the release of his new song titled “My Bebe”.

In a chat, D1Nature talks about his music career, the challenges he faced and his favourite singer in the music industry.

D1Nature said he has experienced some difficulty with getting the right management to market him. He also said while trying to showcase his talents, his money got into the hands of some impostors who tried to swindle him.

Talking about his music career and his new single which drops December 15, D1Nature said: “My name is Oyekunle Ibrahim a.k.a D1Nature. ‘My Bebe’ is an Afrofusion love song. It talks about my girlfriend and what we do to make each other happy.

“I started music at a very early age as urban Fuji artists performing at functions life, this style of music can be felt in my previous singles. I have released three songs so far ‘Angelina’ ‘Connect’ and ‘Fo’. When I was going into the industry, I faced the challenges of management. Every Tom, Dick, and Harry posed as a manager who was interested in helping me promote my brand. I came across so many impostors who tried to swindle me and take my money. But I blame it on the weak structures in the entertainment sector which has made the music industry porous.

“My family received the news of my going into music with joy. I got everyone’s blessing. I think everyone should pray for the kind of family I have. I consider myself very lucky. Our mantra at home is: ‘Choose your path, let it be legitimate, we will support you to the best of our abilities’,” D1Nature said.

Speaking about his record label, D1Nature said he signed to Raw Cash Entertainment, which he runs independently.

He said four artists are currently signed under the record label.

He also revealed that he is inspired by some A-list music artiste.

He said, “I have a lot of role models in the music industry. The likes of the Burna Boy, 2Baba, Fela Kuti, and so many others. But my favourite singer is Davido. I love most of what he is doing. Davido is a great guy on and off the mic.”

D1Nature also advised other upcoming artistes to be true themselves and be a great giver.

“I prefer to call them fast rising acts, because the fact that a musician is not an A-list artiste yet doesn’t he should be under-rated. My advice to fellow fast rising acts are, you should be convinced you are talented, identify your area of strength and capitalise on it. Also, pick the right team to work with, and be hardworking and humble. Please, stay away from hard drugs,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

