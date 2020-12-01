CSO faults job racketeering allegation in Fed Poly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Transparency Advocacy For Development Initiative, TADI, has faulted alleged job racketeering in Federal Polytechnic, Ile Oluji, Ondo State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director of the organisation, Yomi David, where the CSO described the allegations as misleading and baseless with intention to misinform Nigerians.

According to the statement the CSO conducted a thorough and independent investigation over the allegations leveled against the Rector, Prof. Emmanuel Fasakin, but found out that the allegation was not true.

The statement reads in part, “Our organisation with the culture of doing diligence at getting to the root of any matter or perceived wrongdoing in any sphere of the society we moved into action to get at the root of the matter in other to establish fact and balance information being released to the public domain through any medium by which such issues were brought to the public domain so as to further buttress and expose whatever it is for appropriate quarters action.

“In doing this we put the issue of the allegations at the front burner, while also being mindful of the element of fake information that might occur in the cause of the said allegations as published by some of the online news publishers.”

“Our findings on Thursday, November 13 by visiting the institution on a fact-finding mission to unravel facts about the allegations and through our findings, we deployed the instrumentality of the freedom of information act to demands for documents that we needed to point out.

“The school management largely obliged by turning in documents that shows that there was no employment done in the school wrongly, as there was no waiver for employment as at the time the publication was published.

“In our findings, we observed that the institution needed adjunct staff to fill in the spaces of some of the institution lecturers who were on study leave outside the country, and for the purpose of accreditation and lecturing, a move that those not in any way connotes job racketeering.”

Meanwhile, according to the statement, TADI is fully armed with the report of its findings to “State categorically that the Federal Polytechnic Ile Oluji, Ondo State, is a young institution that is growing very fast both in infrastructures, Students population and program designs for optimum output geared towards National development as our findings show that all resources accrue to the institution since its establishment had been judiciously tailored to achieve it intended goals.

“We equally want to appreciate the Executive Secretary of Tetfund for fulfilling his mandate towards educational development in the country mostly in the area of infrastructural development in all tertiary institution also want to apply to him for continues funding of our tertiary institution so as to have conducive learning environment.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

