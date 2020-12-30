Crossover Night: NIFROP declares 21 days intercessory prayers for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisation for Peace (NIFROP) has declared 21-day intercessory prayers for Nigeria to usher in the new year.

The inter-faith group, in a statement signed by its grand patron, Archbishop Julius Ediwe, on Thursday, said the spiritual exercise is themed, ” 2021: Our Year of Overcoming Agents of Destabilization, Coup Plotters and Blood Sucking Demons working against President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nation and Humanity.”

According to the respected clergyman, the programme which runs from 4th to 25th January 2021 would have in attendance both Muslim and Christian faithful from across the country in prayers for the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite the myriads of challenges experienced in 2020, Bishop Ediwe noted that Nigeria witnessed God’s faithfulness, hence the need to seek his face in the upcoming year.

At the end of the prayers, he, however, assured that the forces of darkness that have conspired against the country and President Buhari shall be exposed.

Bishop Ediwe also prophesied that 2021 will be a year of peace and prosperity for Nigeria.

While promising to hold periodic prayers and fasting programmes for Nigeria, he called on other well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliation, to join the group.

