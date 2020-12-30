Crossover Night: FCTA threatens to shut Churches who flout COVID-19 guidelines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has urged Churches in the territory against contravening the COVID-19 Safety Regulations during this year’s Crossover Night or New Year Eve Service.

Head, Media and Enlightenment of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskteam on COVID-19 Regulations, Ikharo Attah who issued the advisory Wednesday in Abuja at a news conference, said worship centres who violate the protocols would be shut down.

“We have taken orders from the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma to enforce compliance and we are working closely with the Chairman of the FCT Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Rev. Samson Jonah, and the CAN North Central Chairmen, Rev. Israel Akanji.

“In all that we do, we are also working with the League of Imams and Ulamas and we have told all religious bodies which I believe they have also communicated to all centres of worship that will be engaging in crossover night services that they must be COVID-19 protocol compliant.

“They should put on their face masks, have hand-washing points and keep physical distancing. The halls should not be crowded.

“That means, worshippers are strongly advised to join the main programmes via online platforms and follow through. It is still the same God and creator that we are thanking that we have been able to crossover to next year”, he stated.

Commenting on those who may not comply, Ikharo said: “For those who are not going to comply, it is very simple. We are not going to jeopardise the lives of citizens.

“If anyone fails to comply, we are not going to fold our hands and watch the lives of residents put at risk. We will bring them to Court and the centres where the events take place and there has been heavy contravention of COVID-19 guidelines will be summarily shut down. We do not want to watch while people are dying”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

