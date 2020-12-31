COVID-19 second wave: Edo records 14 new cases, as govt calls for caution

Kindly Share This Story:

BY GABRIEL ENOGJOLASE

EDO State has recorded 14 new coronavirus cases, with the state government enjoining residents to be cautious, proactive, and observe all precautionary measures to guard against the spread of the deadly virus.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, in a statement in Benin yesterday, said the government has reactivated isolation and treatment centres, including four molecular PCR laboratories and its contact tracing network to ensure the pandemic is contained.

He urged residents in the state to take personal responsibility in protecting themselves so as to prevent the spread of the virus as they go about celebrating the beginning of the new year 2021.

He said, “The state recorded 14 new confirmed cases with 9 cases reported at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) PCR laboratory, while the remaining 5 cases were confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH) laboratory.”

“As residents celebrate the beginning of the new year 2021, there is a need for everyone to be cautious, proactive, and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.”

He urged religious leaders to avoid large gatherings during their end of the year services, noting, “Religious centres organizing cross-over services should comply with all government directives to check the spread of COVID-19 so as to keep their members safe.

“Provision should be made for handwashing stations which will encourage regular handwashing while directives on social distancing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers should be obeyed”, he said.

