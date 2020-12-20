Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19 Second Wave: Atiku wants FG to temporarily halt all UK flights

On 8:23 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
COVID-19 second wave
Atiku Abubakar

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, wants the Federal Government to halt all flights to and from the United Kingdom as a second wave of the pandemic continues to ravage it.

Atiku made the call on Sunday in a series of tweets where he explained that the reason Nigeria took a harder-than-necessary hit during the first wave was because the Federal Government failed to heed warnings of well-meaning Nigerians.

He further opined that Nigeria’s health sector is not sufficiently prepared to handle a sudden and unpredictable surge of the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Community policing: Fayemi makes case for police reform

He advised that Nigeria must take necessary precautions due to the volume of air traffic between Nigerian airports and London, where this new strain has erupted.

Read his tweets below…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!