COVID-19 safety violation: Lagos shuts 12 facilities, sets to prosecute offenders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Safety Commission at weekend, sealed over 12 facilities for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols.

The affected facilities include: DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach Club, among others

Recall that Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last Thursday, reiterated the ban on operation of entertainment sector, particularly night clubs as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID -19 following spike in the cases of the virus in the country and the state.

Sanwo-Olu who stressed the need for compliance with all safety measures warned, “We will bring the full weight of the law to bear on all those flouting the stated directives.”

Sequel to the latest closure of facilities, relevant authorities have been carrying out routine enforcement and monitoring activities throughout the holiday season to monitor compliance with the Governments directive on the COVID-19 pandemic especially as it concerns social and recreational centers.

The operations led by the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola and his team sealed the facilities, saying that it is an ongoing exercise.

Mojola, however, asdired that recalcitrant establishments who broke the government seal would be charged to court once documentation has been properly processed.

He affirmed that the State Government was committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave no stone unturned to achieve this mandate.

During the earlier monitoring and enforcement drive carried out which commenced on December 19, 2020, had other facilities such as Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club , Victoria Island among others sealed.

According to him, mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places without observing necessary safety guidelines is capable of increase the spread of the virus.

Mojola, therefore urged the public to maintain and observe all the necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holidays while remembering the reason for the season which bothers on sacrifice.

He maintained that people must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the virus.

Earlier, he said it is compulsory for prospective couples to obtain approval from the state authorities to hold weddings with 300 people in attendance.

According to him, “Weddings and social gatherings must not exceed 300 people with prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission.”

Mojola said that the clearance is free and prospective couples will have to go on the Commission’s website to input the details of their weddings, adding that safety marshals will be deployed to such events to enforce all COVID-19 protocols to prevent any possible spread of the virus.

The safety commission, however, warned that anyone caught flouting the directive would be sanctioned accordingly.

Mojola stresses the need to comply with all COVID-19 safety measures such as: wearing of facemasks, regular hand washing with soap and running water, use of hand sanitizer, social distancing, among others, in order to flatten the curve of the virus in Lagos.

