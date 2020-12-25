COVID-19 resurgence: Suspend all academic activities,NUC tells varsities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

FOLLOWING the resurgence of COVID-19, the National Universities Commission ,NUC, has directed all universities in the country to suspend academic activities immediately.

The commission particularly directed Vice-Chancellors of universities not to allow any form of academic activities involving large crowds to be organized or hosted on their campuses.

NUC, in a circular signed by Chris Maiyaki, Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), said classrooms, hostel accommodation, conferences and seminars should be suspended.

It further directed that universities should remain closed during this intervening period, pending further directives by FG on the reopening of schools.

The circular read:”Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of Coronavirus infections in the country.

“The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL 13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors to offices.*

