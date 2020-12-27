Covid 19: Osun orders security operatives to enforce directive against crossover night

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Government on Sunday reiterated its readiness to enforce the directives aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

To this end, it cancelled the annual countdown to New Year ceremonies and cross over nights under whatever guise by religious bodies during the New Year eve.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji directed the security operatives to enforce the directives without exception.

The Government further said, ” The ban on youth carnivals still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centers and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe Covid-19 protocols.

“Wearing of face Masks at public places is equally compulsory.

“We want to appeal to all residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies and funeral ceremonies so as to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the State during the Yuletide period.

“Also all towns and cities are to put on hold the annual days through physical attendance and change such to the virtual version.

“We assure all citizens and residents that Government is insisting on all these measures in their collective interest. Therefore, let’s all join hands with Government to keep Osun safe.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: