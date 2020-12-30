COVID-19: NIMC adopts booking system for NIN enrolment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

To overcome the challenge of huge demand for the National Identification Number, NIN, with a large crowd visiting the National Identification Management Commission, NIMC, enrolment centres nationwide, the commission has adopted booking system for NIN enrolment.

A statement, yesterday, by the Commission’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Kayode Adegoke, said it adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic while ensuring its services to Nigerians were not entirely interrupted.

The statement said: “The recent Federal Government policy which requires mobile network subscribers to update their SIM registration with a valid NIN has occasioned a huge demand for the NIN with a large crowd visiting the NIMC enrolment centres nationwide.

“Mindful of the second wave of the Covid-19 which continues to severely affect public health and cause unprecedented disruptions, the commission wishes to announce that it has adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the virus whilst ensuring its services to Nigerians are not entirely interrupted.

“Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on Booking System. For Bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC Offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9am–1pm). Although the policy has been in place since February 4, 2020, applicants are now crowding all the centres.

“Personal Information would be collected for the sole purpose of scheduling an enrolment appointment. Please do not include any personal information other than what is required by the booking register.

“Once admitted into the office, a number-issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to Covid-19 Protocols.

“As a responsible Commission, we fully understand that safety comes first, as such, only individuals with facemask would be allowed entrance into our premises.”

It urged the general public to cooperate with it as it deployed its staff to work assiduously to respond to the new normal.

