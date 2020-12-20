COVID-19: Lagos taskforce seals Cubana nightclub, others for flouting Sanwo-Olu’s directive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State special taskforce has shut down Cubana nightclub, Ikeja GRA, and other facilities for defying the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s ban on the activities of nightclubs in the state occasioned by rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to report, the operation was carried out by joint efforts of the Lagos State Safety Commission and Lagos State Police Command early Sunday morning.

In a video that surfaced online, the police led by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, sent the club-goers out of the Cubana building before shutting the facility.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed the development.

“Lagos State Commissioner of @PoliceNG CP Odumosu personally led a team that dispersed club attendees before shutting down Cubana, Ikeja GRA for failing to comply with #COVID19 guidelines,” he tweeted.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Gawat Jubril, also said, “The Lagos State Safety Commission just sealed CUBANA Ikeja and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols.”

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, had on Friday read riot acts banning carnivals, concerts, and street parties until further notice, following the increase in coronavirus cases in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Friday, also returned the restriction that in places of worship in the state, no gathering must exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

According to the governor, “We are getting credible reports that the entertainment industry is planning large gatherings, concerts, street parties and carnivals, in the spirit of the Yuletide. Night Clubs have also re-opened in reckless disregard of the existing guidelines, and Events Centers are operating with huge gatherings without any regard for public health and safety guidelines.

“This same disregard for Coronavirus guidelines is also being observed with Places of Worship across the State, in both their regular gatherings and the special gatherings organized to commemorate this Season.

“This overwhelming non-compliance with guidelines meant to keep us all safe is very disheartening, especially when we consider that the message at the heart of Christmas is one of sacrifice and sacrificial conduct; embodied by the Holy Bible in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.

“This is certainly not the time to lower our guard against the Coronavirus; it is instead time to step up our battle against this stubborn virus that has gripped the world for several months now.

“We cannot afford another lockdown of the economy. Amid an economic recession we must find a way to delicately balance the imperatives of life and livelihood. With this in mind, the only solution available to us is to take responsibility for all our actions, and to understand that we must stay safe not only for ourselves but for the sake of the entire society.

“We will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organization caught breaching our public health regulations and protocols with regards to the Coronavirus disease.”

“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. Night clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

