COVID-19: Lagos gov recovers, urges precautions

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday announced his recovery from COVID-19 infection, having tested negative, following 14 days of treatment.

Addressing State House correspondents at ‘Lagos House’, Marina, Sanwo-Olu said that he experienced moderate symptoms like headache, cough, among other COVID-19 symptoms.

He thanked the people of Lagos and the medical team for their care, prayers, and concern throughout his isolation.

“I was fortunate to have had a relatively moderate COVID-19 experience. About one in every 10 persons who contracted the disease in Lagos State were not so lucky; they have to go into intensive care, and some of them did not make it out alive.

“For this reason, my gratitude is deep and profuse. And it is also for this reason, that I am here to appeal to us all today, that the best way to be lucky is not to get infected in the first place.

“The cliché, prevention is better than cure, should be a watchword for each and every one of us at this moment in time.

“Fellow Lagosians, let me sound this note of warning again, as I have done from the onset of this pandemic, COVID-19 is real. It is here with us, and it is not a respecter of anyone, or social class, religious belief, or partisan affiliation.

“Not only is COVID-19 here with us, but this second wave we are currently seeing is also proving to be more ambitious than the first wave,´´ the governor said.

According to him, the state is seeing infection figures that are surpassing what was seen at the peak of the first wave, hence, Lagos remains the epicenter.

He said that residents needed to exercise extra caution, as the state was noting high figures of the infection.

Sanwo-Olu said that the world over, Christmas was associated with gathering, merriments, and traveling – which all, sadly, would contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

The governor urged residents to minimise as much as possible activities, at this time and going forward.

“Remember that by acting responsibly, you are not doing only yourself a favour, you are doing other people a favour, especially those among us who are elderly or medically vulnerable,´´ he said.

According to him, residents must all take note of and abide by the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines during this Christmas period and into the New Year.

“All persons feeling symptoms associated with the coronavirus must immediately isolate themselves and contact any of our Public Testing Facilities, where a test will be arranged free of charge.

“Please do not assume that you have a case of malaria or other illness. The default position should be to test for COVID and rule this out, due to the easy transmissibility of the disease.

“Persons who have tested positive for coronavirus must be open and honest with anyone they may have interacted with while infected.

“This is so that effective tracing can be done and exposed persons can take appropriate measures to self-isolate and not further spread the disease. We must not hide our status from the people we have been in contact with,´´ he said.

The Chief Incident Commander urged that all non-essential travel plans, whether local or international, should be suspended or cancelled at this time, until further notice.

He stressed that passengers arriving in Nigeria from abroad must ensure that they submit themselves for their post arrival testing as advised, seven days after arrival in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said that doing otherwise would put the health and well-being of their loved ones in jeopardy.

According to him, we must all do everything in our power to protect the elderly and the medically vulnerable among us, and this might mean postponing that long-planned trip home.

He said that all events and gatherings, whether for religious or social reasons, must abide by the guidelines issued regarding maximum capacity for venues and mandatory handwashing and mask usage.

The governor said that all establishments in Lagos State must implement a ‘No-Mask-No-Entry’ policy for visitors and clients.

“There is no justification at this time for socialising without caution. In fact, as much as is possible all socialising should be kept to the barest minimum or completely jettisoned.

“We will bring the full weight of the law to bear on all those flouting the stated directives.

“Dear Lagosians, let this Christmas be a period of sober reflection. The quicker we are able to tame this raging virus, through responsible behaviour, the higher the likelihood that we will enjoy 2021 that is not as restrictive and challenging as 2020.

“It is up to us; the choice is ours. If we continue to insist on irresponsible behaviour, then we will have to pay the price, medically, socially, and economically,´´ he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that having survived the infection, he was in a very good position to let all know that the best outcome was to avoid getting infected.

He said that in this month of December alone 12 persons had been lost to the coronavirus.

