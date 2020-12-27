Breaking News
COVID-19: Kwara records 39 new cases, discharges 7 patients

COVID-19: Ilorin residents ignore safety measures

Kwara Government says it recorded 39 more COVID-19 cases, while seven patients who tested negative twice have been discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

According to him, this brings the total to 1,379 confirmed cases, with 1,179 patients discharged and 32 death.

“As at 10:20p.m on Saturday, the number of active cases are 168 and 1,179 patients have so far been discharged, while 32 deaths recorded,” Ajakaye said.

