COVID-19: Kwara records 19 new cases, discharges 18 patients

The Kwara Government has recorded 19 more COVID-19 cases in the state with 18 patients, who tested negative twice, discharged. Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin. According to Ajakaye, this brings to 1,245 total number of confirmed cases, with 1,094 patients discharged and 31 deaths. “As at 8:20p.m on Tuesday, the number of active cases is 120 and 1,094 patients have so far been discharged and 31 deaths recorded,” Ajakaye added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

