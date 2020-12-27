COVID-19: Edo government reactivates isolation, treatment centres

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Apparently, to tackle renewed cases of coronavirus which seems to be hitting a second wave, the Edo State Government has reactivated isolation and treatment centres in the state, four molecular PCR laboratories and its contact tracing network to ensure the pandemic is contained.

The governor, in a broadcast, said the state government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that it deploys its disease surveillance mechanism and contact tracing network across the state to handle new cases as they arise.

Obaseki noted that the state’s government’s strategy in tackling the pandemic is pronged on decreasing the incidence of the disease and reducing the death rate.

According to him, “Arising from the experience, which we gained during the last outbreak of COVID-19, we now have in place a robust disease surveillance system in the state with well-trained contact tracers, who can undertake active case searches; we have 4 PCR molecular laboratories that can undertake large numbers of tests with procedures to promptly obtain results from the laboratories.

“Our case management system is intact to provide care for confirmed cases. We also have 4 well-equipped, functional isolation centres spread across the state.”

He added: “In as much as the government will enforce the rules relating to COVID-19 in Edo State, it is important that each and every one of us take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and the people around us.

“We must abide by all public health and safety measures to ensure that we are safe.

“We appreciate the burden and dislocation which these restrictions cause our citizens and hope that with the discovery of the COVID-19 vaccines, this would be the last wave of the epidemic we would have to deal with.”

