COVID-19: Banning British flights, caution!

Kindly Share This Story:

By Franklin Adejuwon

Some school of thoughts have muted banning British flights to Nigeria as precautionary measure to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 virus in Nigeria: I will sincerely advocate that this may not be realistic in a genuine common-sense application.

Rather, an utmost attention of government should critically be diverted to those continental airlines which take off from different airports in England and connect to their main flights to Nigeria. KLM, AIR FRANCE, AFRICAN airlines such as AIR MAROC, KENYA, ETHIOPIA etc are all totally and severally involved.

As we are all aware, most of these airlines run very cheap fares to which Nigeria travellers are very addictive.

Precautionary measures taken by such airlines in England before lifting their passengers should be investigated. Are they as critical and scrupulous as British Airways or Virgin Airlines? Are their aircrafts equipped with the modern technology to forestall the spread of the virus as it is in all British Airways crafts? British Airways latest on board air purification system was demonstrated by Richard Quest some months back on CNN as the first and only airline that had invested in such technology.

I have recently returned from England and I can attest to the excessive scrupulous COVID-19 protocol applied by British Airways before any passenger could the board the air craft.

All passengers regardless who you are must present COVID-19 test negative proven certificate duly obtained from any of the British government appointed centres. (of course, we all know by the standard of Great Britain, no one can cut corners or manipulate to obtain illegal results).

Luggage pass through automatic sanitised system while in the first and business class lounges, COVID-19 protocol is stringently observed. All British Airways aircrafts are equipped with sanitised air circulation purifier, technology which prevents the slightest escape of the virus into the cabins.

All the above measures which can be verified are taken by British Airways hitherto. However, are other airlines flying into Nigeria engaged in such measures? I would remain ignorant than to vouching for other continental and African airlines taking off from other terminals in England. This should be our focus.

Terminal 5 which houses British Airways is exclusive and entirely superior to other terminals in England. This must be taken into full consideration before anything else. Flights to Nigeria take off from terminal 5. Full application of COVID-19 protocol must be compelling on all other airlines flying from other terminals hosting Nigeria passenger bound.

Another point of important consideration is that all Nigerian children studying in England are presently home on holidays and shall be going back during the month of January. Most of these children came on British Airways.

Obviously, we do not want to get these children stranded by banning their source of return to their studies.

Cautionary measures should be eschewed, otherwise, we jeopardise the legitimate movement of our children and family.

All, said, government should endeavour to look inwards as to the compliance level of COVID-19 protocol, the passengers trooping into the country through other airlines and our porous frontiers.

…Nigeria website, which is rarely accessible to register arrivals, the disorderliness and incompetence of COVID-19 protocol officers at the airport, which allows passengers to disappear into the thin air without observing the seven days quarantine, foreigners trooping into the country without obtaining legitimate negative COVID-19 tests certificate etc.

Needless to mention the unscrupulosity of our populace which is so unyielding and very difficult to control. I am privy to the relentless efforts being made in Lagos State, sleepless nights of the governor and his officers- surely, angels should have done no better.

Nigerians have become more and more impervious and strong headed. We pray we do not learn in a hard way.

Meanwhile, it is important as it is critical for the government not to submit to sentiment but focus on reality as it has hitherto done to avoid taking wrong decisions.

Dr Franklin Adejuwon, was a former Minister of State Agriculture.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: