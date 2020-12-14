Corporate support boosts Beeta Playwright Competition

Kindly Share This Story:

As entry for 4th edition closes Dec 28

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF), organisers of the Beeta Playwright Competition which aims to find new voices in the literary genre of drama among Nigerian young playwrights, has announced the take-off of the fourth edition of the competition.

The theme for this edition is, ‘Through the Ashes We Rise – Stories of Hope and Resilience in a New Nigeria’. BUAF is therefore calling for drama entries from young playwrights. It is open to indigenous playwrights between ages 18-40. The deadline for all entries is December 28, 2020.

The top 10 finalists will be treated to a writing boot camp, with a winner emerging at the grand finale event. The best playwright will win N1 million (One Million Naira), a publishing deal with PaperWorth Books Limited and the play produced by BUAF. It will also be part of the nationwide University Campus Outreach, which will see the play performed in selected universities.

Led by delectable actress and producer, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, the Competition has been instrumental in bringing to limelight plays such as ‘Our Son the Minister’ by Paul Ugbede, ‘Jagagba’ by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim and ‘Daughters of the East’ by Achalugo Chioma Ezekobe, with the playwrights already experiencing enormous success in their chosen career path.

Since inception, BEETA Playwright Competition has received over 1,000 entries and participation from 30 states in Nigeria and the diaspora community including countries like the U.S., the U.K., Japan, Canada, Ghana, Italy, and Germany. The plays have all been produced by BUAF in different states across Nigeria and participated as part of University Campus Outreach.

An esteemed panel of Judges for the competition includes award-winning playwright and Professor of Theatre Arts, Ahmed Yerima as chairman, culture/film journalist and arts administrator, Shaibu Husseini, veteran actress and producer, Ego Boyo, theatre producer and writer, Ayo Jaiyesimi, director and actor, Kenneth Uphopho, and publisher/bookseller, Ibiso Graham-Douglas.

For this fourth edition, BUAF is partnering once again with Union Bank Plc, which speaks volume of how the bank not only recognises how invaluable the arts is to preserving and showcasing culture and history, but are also committed to developing talent in Nigeria. Also, Shell Petroleum Development Company is partnering with BUAF and expresses its commitment to enriching lives in the communities it is operating.

The competition is also supported by Paperworth Books Limited, Olajide & Oyewole LLP along with media support from The Guardian Nigeria, YNaija.com, Syncity and Bagus NG.

