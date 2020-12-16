CONGESTION: Shippers Council, FRSC, Ports & Cargo seek alternative route

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

AS the gridlock around Tin-can Island port which has resulted in the congestion at the terminals continues unabated, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, and the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, have started strategising for alternative routes for passage of trucks.

Last weekend the federal agencies undertook a tour of the port for this purpose.

Although the exact area being explored could not be ascertained as at press time, a source said that the middle gate between first and second gates belonging to Ports & Cargo Terminal is being considered.

Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that the Executive Secretary of NSC, Hassan Bello, was informed about the possibility of using that gate and its effect on traffic following which he connected the Federal Ministry of Works and the FRSC with a view of exploring the workability of using that route.

A statement signed by Head of Public Relations at NSC, Rakiya Zubairu, explained that the team undertook the tour of the Tin Can Island ports’ access roads with a view to figuring out how to make the movement of trucks through the artery easier.

The Shippers’ Council boss had, last week, visited some shipping companies and terminals to discuss, among other things, the effect of the Apapa gridlock on their businesses, particularly in this Yuletide season.

The visit to Tin Can Island was to explore some suggestions made by some terminals on the possibility of opening up certain roads.

