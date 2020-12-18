Confusion as factional PDP group suspends Kwankwaso

Kindly Share This Story:

….Expulsion of Kwankwaso doesn’t hold water, says Kano PDP

By Bashir Bello

A faction reportedly loyal to Aminu Wali of the People’s Democratic Party, yesterday, suspended a former governor of Kano State, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, for alleged anti-party activities.

But in a swift reaction, The recognized leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kano State has on Friday says expulsion of former Governor and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso by a faction of the party, does not hold water.

This was as it says the organ that can expel a party member is the ward and not a faction, local government or even state.

The State Party Chairman, Shehu Shagagi who was recognized by the national body after duly elected at the state’s last PDP Congress disclosed this to Vanguard.

Also read:

Shagagi described the persons behind the expulsion as fake members of the party who have their headquarters as the state government house and where they take instructions.

According to him, “when you have an instituted state leadership, somebody who claimed to be a party member cannot come and just say he has expelled someone from your party.

“We are a party governed by the constitution and all these things are clearly stated in the constitution, the procedure for dismissal of a party member. The only organ that has the right to dismiss a person is from his ward not from the local government or the state not to talk of a drama that took place yesterday where the persons said they suspend.

“They took us to court seven times. And all these instances we were able to win them, the court decided in our favour. And the sixth one, the Federal High court in Abuja clearly stated that they don’t have locu standi to stage any action against the very caretaker leadership because the court rules that the national working committee has that mandate. And clearly stated that they are not the proper leaders of the party. So what they even did yesterday was even contempt of court. And we can even file an action against them.

“Secondly, everyone knows that they are not true PDP members. They are fake members. On one side, from the left they wear PDP cap, from the right, they wear APC cap. So their headquarters is in government house. That’s where they take instructions.

“So what they did yesterday doesn’t hold water at all,” the State Party Chairman, Shagagi stated.

A faction of the party led by the Aminu Wali under Chairmanship of Muhammin Bako Lamido have on Thursday held a state Congress which brought about their new leadership and where they said they took the decision that Kwankwaso is expelled from the party for anti-party.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: