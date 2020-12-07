Collectors’ Experience @ ART X Lagos 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Amadi

The 2020 edition of ART X Lagos, West Africa’s Premier International Art Fair, began online at ARTXLAGOS.COM on Tuesday, December 2, and will run till December 9, 2020.

According to the organizers, the virtual presentation will include 200 works from Africa and the Diaspora’s leading galleries, as well as innovative programming through ART X platforms – ART X Talks, ART X Live!, ART X Review, ‘New Nigeria Studios’ (a special curated project) and more.

Collectors, through special invitations, are expected to view the rich collection of works in what was described as ‘an exclusive Collectors’ Experience at ART X Lagos 2020’.

A statement from the organizers said “this service dedicated to collectors, will feature bespoke offerings including early access to artworks at the Collectors’ Preview of ART X Lagos 2020 on Tuesday 1st December, additional information on artworks, one-on-one conversations with gallerists and more. In addition, we have partnered with Tangerine to offer complimentary insurance on all artworks purchased by Nigeria-domiciled buyers during the fair.”

The statement further said the “insurance offer will provide complimentary cover against unforeseen physical damage or loss within a 3-month period. Collectors who purchase works within the fair period will be automatically eligible for this special offer.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

