Breaking News
Translate

CNN, BBC reports on #EndSARS violence disgust me — Buhari

On 9:32 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
CNN, BBC coverage of #EndSARS disgusts me — Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has faulted reports of the #EndSARS protests by the foreign press.

The President especially mentioned that the reports of CNN and BBC of the #EndSARS protest were not balanced, as they failed to give attention to the Policemen that were killed.

Buhari, in a short tweet that has generated thousands of reactions from Nigerians, said: “It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC.

“I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!