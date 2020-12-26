Christmas: Tambuwal urges strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the Christmas celebration and urged everyone to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols.

Tambuwal made the call in a statement he personally signed and released to newsmen on Friday in Sokoto.

Tambuwal had on Dec. 18, via his verified Twitter account, announced that he had undergone a COVID-19 test and was going to self-isolate after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for the dreaded Coronavirus.

He urged the people to use the Christmas season to pray for the unity, peace and prosperity of the state and the country.

“The Yuletide season presents us an opportunity once more to love, share and forgive. I, therefore, urge you all to utilise the period to pray for the unity, peace and prosperity of the country and our dear state in particular.

“’May the gracious presence of God fill your home with peace and your heart with joy in this season and always. This season is a unique one like none before it,” Tambuwal said.

The governor urged the people to be mindful of the fact that a second wave of COVID–19, which medical experts say spreads faster, is here with us in Nigeria.

He encouraged everyone to be mindful of the limiting factors and situations.

He called on residents to observe all the COVID–19 protocols, such as social distancing, hand washing, wearing of face mask, and avoiding crowded areas.

The governor urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the true virtues of faith in God, love for one another, honesty and peaceful coexistence.

He challenged the people to make the virtues more evident and practical in their daily dealings through the show of love to their neighbours and the underprivileged.

“In Sokoto, we are turning every stone of development to ensure that the quality of healthcare and security cover for our people is holistic and responsive to the situation in the country.

“We have in place a Contributory Health Insurance Scheme for our workers and students, while efforts are on to extend it to our citizens in the informal sector.

“We are also building a massive state-of-the-art, first-class teaching hospital to provide modern and tertiary healthcare to our people as our advanced diagnostic centre is nearing completion.

Vanguard News Nigeria

