Breaking News
Translate

Christmas: Sen Orji Kalu feeds 890 inmates in Kuje

On 5:03 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Supreme Court, Orji Kalu,By Victor Ajiromanus

Philanthropist and Chief Whip of the Senate,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu  has fed 890 inmates at the Kuje correctional centre on Christmas day .

Presenting the cooked foods and drinks to the inmates on Friday in Kuje, Kalu said the gesture was in the spirit of Christmas.

Represented by his wife, Mrs Ifunanya Kalu, , Kalu said the gesture was also aimed at giving the prisoners a sense of belonging in the society.

READ ALSO: Xmas: Gov Emmanuel sues for peace, reconciliation, unity in Akwa Ibom

He added: “This is a season of almsgiving and extension of love to the less privileged , and these prisoners are part of the society, so we need to show them love and care.

“It is part of what prompted our decision to celebrate our Christmas with them; to wine and dine with them. We have done several projects in Kuje including giving the church and Mosque light we will keep doing more ”

Kalu called on wealthy and generous Nigerians to remember the needy, particularly in seasons of love like Christmas.

He  urged the prisoners not to be worried by their present condition, but use it as a springboard to attain greater heights in life.

He also called on government  to make the prisons in the country more habitable for the inmates

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!