Christmas: Ogunsan felicitates with associates, Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

Caught up in the mood of the Yuletide, prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, has penned down a heart-warming message to his business associates, friends, and Nigerians at large.

Ogunsan who is the Chairman of a conglomerate, Executive Group, doubles as a Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

In his recent message, Ogunsan urges everyone to embrace the ideals of Christmas, charging that the nine lessons of Christmas be imbibed by all. He, however, admonished all to celebrate the season with a thankful heart to God, despite the litany of challenges posed by the lingering pandemic.

“Christmas is here again and I daresay that it is a season of not just love and merriment, but also an opportunity to reflect on the birth of the Saviour of the world whose birth denotes and connotes our remission and redemption from sin, sickness, and shame. Hallelujah!

“Perhaps the birds are already singing — Jingle bells all the way, and oh what fun it is to ride on a one-horse open sleigh.

“Christmas remains one of the most enjoyable times of the year and comes with its own special kind of warmth, glamour, and glitz.

“In itself, the shimmering and twinkling lights that brighten the season in their kaleidoscopic manner is somewhat worth reminiscing and rhapsodising for a long time.

“And of course the Yuletide often reminds us to stick to the essential aspects of humankind. Hence, as we all light up our homes, workplaces, and the streets with Christmas trees and lights, let us remember the nine lessons of Christmas.

“As challenging as 2020 has been for businesses and individual economies, one still feels that there is so much to be thankful to God for, while looking ahead for better years to come,” he said.

Not oblivious of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ogunsan, however, advised that safety measures laid down by the government at all levels be strictly adhered to, even as the season is lit up in celebration.

His words: “As we savour the sweetness of the season, I wish to bring it to our notice that we need to be safety conscious. Adapting to all COVID-19 guidelines won’t be such a Herculean task for anyone, especially as the country has just hit the second wave of the pandemic, reportedly. Please, remember to keep safe and enjoy the season.

“From all of us at Executive Group, we want to wish all our clients, associates, friends, and families a very colourful Christmas celebration.

“May the joy and goodwill that come with the season by default find its full expression in us all. Merry Christmas and cheers to a prosperous new year ahead!”

Kindly Share This Story: