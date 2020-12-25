Christmas: Let Love Prevail — Rep Nalaraba

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Pilgrims Affairs, Hon Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, has admonished Christians in Nigeria to show love to their neighbours as they celebrate Christmas.

Nalaraba, in a statement by his media office, said “the Christmas occasion has given Christians all over the world another opportunity to rescue the needy, feed the hungry and shelter the homeless in our society”

The lawmaker representing Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency of Nasarawa state in the National Assembly reiterated that “no religion preaches hate. We need to find strength in our diversity and celebrate everything we have in common which is a greater Nigeria”.

He said “though the Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible for Christians to perform pilgrimage to the holy sites this year, we must not forget the lessons of compassion, courage and empathy as well as allow love to prevail in all that we do”.

Nalaraba wishes Nigerian Christians a merry Christmas just as he advised all to celebrate without violating the Covid-19 protocols of regular hand washing, avoiding large gatherings and wearing of face masks.

