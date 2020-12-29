Chairman Shiroro LGA in Niger impeached for alleged fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

The Chairman of Shiroro local government council of Niger state, Comrade Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, has been impeached.

He was impeached for allegedly withdrawing and spending local government Internally Generated funds IGR without approval from legislative council as well as embesslement of funds.

Eleven out of fourteen councillors in the council voted in favour for the impeachment of the chairman.

Others are gross misconduct and refusal by former Chairman to lay before the Legislative Council for a whole year estimate of revenues and expenditure of the local government.

The legislatures also alleged that after receiving approval from them to withdraw over seven million naira about four months ago to organise a workshop for their members, nothing has been done to that effect.

The sitting was presided over by leader of the house, Malam Yusuf Aliyu, with fourteen members in attendance.

The fourteen councillors it was gathered proceeded to Government House in Minna for a meeting with some key government officials on the development.

The chairman could not be reached for comments to defend the allegations levelled against him.

Vanguard News Nigeria

