Census puts Burkina Faso population at 20,487,979

Kindly Share This Story:

Burkina Faso population stands at 20,487,979, 51.7 per cent women and 48.3 per cent men, according to the report of the 5th Population and Housing Census (RGPH), conducted in 2019 and published on Tuesday.

The population of the country has almost doubled between 1996 and 2019, the report showed.

Between 2006 and 2019, the population of Burkina Faso increased from 14,017,262 to 20,487,979 people, representing a growth rate of 2.93 per cent.

Compared to the period 1996-2006, for which the growth rate was 3.12 per cent, the growth rate has slightly declined.

Population density has increased steadily over time, from 51.4 inhabitants/km2 in 2006 to 75.1 inhabitants/km2 in 2019.

The proportion of the urban population has increased steadily from 22.7 per cent in 2006 to 26.3 per cent in 2019.

READ ALSO:

According to the report, the sex ratio is 93 males to 100 females, reflecting a predominance of females over males.

This indicator was at the same level in 2006 and has not changed much since 1996.

Burkina Faso’s population is predominantly young.

More than 77.9 per cent of the population is under 35 years of age. Children aged 0-4 years account for 16.2 per cent of the population. The population under the age of 15 accounts for 45.3 per cent of the total while the proportion of the active population (15-64 years) is 51.3 per cent.

Just 3.4 per cent of the population is 65 years of age or older.

Burkina Faso’s population is predominantly rural. Approximately 3 out of 4 persons (73.7 per cent) live in rural areas.The urban population amounts to 5,398,305 and constitutes 26.3 per cent of the total population.

In terms of the sex ratio, there are 95 men for every 100 women in urban areas, while in rural areas the ratio is 93 men for every 100 women.

The cities of Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso are the two largest urban centres in the country.

In 2019, the population of these two cities was 2,453,496 for Ouagadougou and 903,887 for Bobo-Dioulasso, or 12 per cent and 4.4 per cent respectively of the country’s total population. The two cities account for more than half (62.2 per cent) of the urban population.

Ouagadougou alone is home to 45.4 per cent of the country’s urban population.

The spatial distribution of the population shows significant disparities between regions.

The Central region, with a population of 3,032,668 inhabitants, or 14.8 per cent of the total population, is the most densely populated.

On the other hand, the South-Central region remains the least populated with 788,341 inhabitants or 3.8 per cent of the total population. Four regions each have less than one million inhabitants (Cascades, Centre-South, Central Plateau and South-West), while two regions have more than two million (Centre and Hauts-Bassins). The other regions each have between one and two million inhabitants.

The sex ratio by region shows fewer men than women in all regions except the Sahel, where there are more men than women (103 men per 100 women). The deficit is more pronounced in the Center-West region (86 men per 100 women). (PANA/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: