CCC Itedo Oluwa Model Parish celebrates Apostle Remi Olabanji With ‘Living Icon’ Award

By Gabriel Olawale

Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Itedo Oluwa Model Parish, Sagbe Provincial Headquarters in Ibadan has decorated revered gospel musician Apostle Remi Olabanji with a recognition award.

The award dubbed ‘Living Icon’ was in celebration of the legendary musician’s enormous contributions to the development of gospel music in the Celestial Church of Christ and the entire Christian folds—home and abroad.

Apostle Remi Olabanji is the first and only ‘Apostle of music’ of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, he was also the personal musician of the founder of the church, Pastor Reverend S.B.J Oshoffa, during his lifetime.

Speaking at the occasion, the music veteran, Remi Olabanji, advised Celestial musicians not to deviate from the tenets of the church, adhere to the doctrines and serve as good ambassadors of the church everywhere they go.

He further stipulated that while releasing new gospel songs, Celestial musicians should try their best in promoting their records to larger audiences instead of limiting the promotions to the church alone.

Apostle Remi Olabanji, during the interview session of the award ceremony, said he would launch ‘King David’s Cup’, a music competition aimed at promoting all gospel musicians soon. He noted that the pioneering competition will bring together under one roof, all the finest gospel singers worldwide.

The award presented to Apostle Remi Olabanji by Itedo Oluwa Model Parish’s chairman, Special Venerable Most Senior Evangelist (S/V/M/S/E) Adeniyi Osasusi on December 12, 2020, was anchored by the church’s Shepherd and Province Head, Superior Evangelist (Dr.) Ranti Ajayi.

Vanguard News Nigeria

