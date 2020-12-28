Breaking News
Cameroon bus accident kills at least 37

Cameroon map

At least 37 people including 10 women and four children were killed when their bus hit a lorry in central Cameroon, police said on Sunday.

Nineteen other passengers were injured on the bus, which was found in a ravine, Ndikinimeki police commissioner Moantsouog Mempou Paulin told public radio station CRTV.

The bus hit a lorry coming in the opposite direction, he said, confirming the death toll.

The passengers were returning to the capital Yaounde after the Christmas break, Manfred Missimikin of road accident prevention NGO Securoute told AFP.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria

