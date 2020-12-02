Calabar: Girl kills boyfriend while testing “native bulletproof” charm

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A middle-aged man has been shot to death in Calabar by his girlfriend upon his directive for the girl to test the efficacy of a “native bulletproof” ( Odieshi charm) which he took earlier.

The young man whose real name could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report was simply known as “Email” which was his alias.

Vanguard gathered that the victim who both a cultist and drug peddler who specializes in the sales of Indian hemp, was with a group of his friend’s at the time of the incident yesterday in a compound where he resides at Nelson Mandela street, Calabar South, opposite the Assembly of God Church.

A family source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that her sister, Blessing was a friend to deceased “email” as they having been dating for some time.

The source said at about 11:00 am on a fateful day, the sister passed by the compound of the late boyfriend the deceased was with his group of friends and they had taken local concoctions including native charms against guns and bullet shots.

“After the group of friends had taken the concoctions they started testing the efficacy of the anti-gun charms among themselves.

Others had tested and it proved effective but the deceased young man chose to ask the girlfriend to use the gun and shoot him to test the efficacy of the charm on himself, Unfortunately, the gunshot from the girl penetrated and he slumped and died instantly and there was chaos,” the source said.

Vanguard learned that upon his death, people in the multi-residence compound all scampered for safety.

Some among the group of friends to the deceased got angry with the girl and descended on her with matchets and other rough weapons that left her with deep cuts and bruises on her body before the Police were called in and she was rescued.

Findings showed that the Police later carried the body of the deceased and they took her sister to the Police Clinic in Calabar where she is currently receiving treatment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River State Command, DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident and also confirmed the fact that the girl is on admission in the Police Clinic.

