Buhari’s govt cannot provide security- Senator Okon

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom elder and pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon has said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is not capable of securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

Okon made the assertion yesterday in Uyo while reacting to the recent kidnapping of Students in Kankara, Katsina state, as well as killings perpetrated by Boko Haram insurgents, and herdsmen across the country.

His words, “The basic responsibility of every government is to protect the lives and property of its citizens. But the recent kidnapping of 344 Students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina state, ceaseless, widespread killings by herdsmen, Boko Haram insurgents points to the fact that this government cannot protect the lives of Nigerians.

“This government in the last five years has demonstrated the inability to tackle Nigeria’s insecurity crisis. Just recently about 43 or more farmers were slaughtered in their farms by insurgents, kidnapping of 344 Secondary School children last week, and another 84 students last weekend.

“Also, there is the herdsmen killings in the South and the middle Belt. Sadly, the president has never come out for once to condemn the Fulani Herdsmen killings. Today the South West has regional security outfits – the Amotekun. Other regions are also trying to set up their own because the government cannot protect them”

Reacting to the directive by President Buhari last week that the nation’s land borders should be reopened immediately, Okon who is also spokesperson of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard, expressed doubt that the land borders especially those in the north were closed.

He wondered how the terrorist groups unleashing terror in the north have been moving in out of the country freely with the land borders closed.

“There were calls to open the Nigeria borders because their closure did not make sense in the first place. Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorist groups were still having free access into Nigeria.

“Also Nigerians are calling for the removal of President Buhari’s Service Chiefs because they have stayed beyond their constitutionally provided period of service; they have passed retirement age. It is not because of their inability to tackle the insecurity crisis in the country”, Okon stressed.

