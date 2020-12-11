Buhari mourns Nsofor, describes him as ‘man of rare courage’

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and associates of Nigeria’s out-going Ambassador to the United States, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, following his demise.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

In a telephone call to Jane, the widow of the retired justice in New York on Friday, the president described Nsofor as “an outstanding judge of rare courage and truth who is not afraid to give justice to whom justice is due.”

Buhari was apparently referring to the 2003 presidential election during which Nsofor, as a member of the Election Appeal Panel, delivered a minority judgment in his favour.

The president, who was the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, said the country would miss people with such exemplary pedigree.

Buhari, who directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with Nsofor’s family on the burial arrangements, prayed God to comfort all those mourning the departed jurist and grant his soul eternal rest.

