Buhari mourns late Nigerian Ambassador to the US

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed heartfelt commiserations with the family, friends and associates of Nigeria’s Out-going Ambassador to the United States, Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor over his demise.

In a telephone call to Jane, the widow of the retired justice in New York on Friday, the President described Ambassador Nsofor as “an outstanding judge of rare courage and truth who is not afraid to give justice to whom justice is due.”

ALSO READ: Court orders reinstatement of LG chairman suspended by Obaseki

Apparently referring to the 2003 presidential election during which Justice Nsofor delivered a minority judgment as a member of the Election Appeal Panel in favour of General Buhari as the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), the President said the country will miss people with such exemplary pedigree.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with Justice Nsofor’s family on the burial arrangements.

He prayed to God to comfort all who mourn the departed jurist and grant his soul eternal rest.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: