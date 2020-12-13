Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Pulev

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the decisive victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev Saturday night.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja, Sunday, the President said “by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua has given boxing lovers round the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer.”

He recalled his meeting with the heavyweight champion in London earlier in the year, describing Anthony Joshua as a humble, well brought up young man, “who will still go places.”

President Buhari wishes Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Tyson Fury, saying he has the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians going with him.

